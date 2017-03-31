Salman Khan goes shirtless as he celebrates nephew Ahil’s birthday in Maldives. Iulia Vantur, Khan-daan is there too

Finally, the wait is over for Arpita Khan Sharma's little baby boy Ahil who might have been missing his 'mamu' Salman Khan on his first birthday. Salman Khan has reached Maldives where the entire Khan-daan is busy celebrating the birthday of the youngest member of their family. The actor took a 22 hour-long flight from Austria where he was shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai along with Katrina Kaif to shower all his love and blessings on Ahil whom he loves dearly. When Salman celebrated his birthday, we saw him cutting the cake with Ahil. On Ahil's birthday, cute has been replaced by hot as Salman took to the beach with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sister Arpita and Salman's girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Malaika Arora Khan was once again spotted with her estranged husband Arbaaz Khan's family. The actor shared a picture from the tranquil beaches of Maldives where she is seen posing with Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan and sister Amrita Arora. For those who are hoping of Malaika and Arbaaz reconciliation, we should remind you, recently, Arbaaz Khan has said in an interview that he is dating someone and he and Malaika are not getting back together.

Amrita Arora is also making memories with the Khan-daan. She shared several pictures from Maldives on her Instagram account. The actor was seen posing with birthday boy's mother Arpita Khan Sharma and her sister Malaika Arora.

Ahil cut his birthday cake with mother Arpita by his side. The toddler must have wanted his 'mamu' Salman Khan to accompany him like he did on Salman's birthday.

Amrita also shared a picture of the young squad of the family including her son Azaan and Sohail's son Nirvan Khan. We wonder why the cute little Ahil is missing from the photos.

Iulia Vantur is also in Maldives to celebrate Salman Khan's nephew Ahil's birthday with him.