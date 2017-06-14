Salman Khan gives Katrina Kaif a tight hug and takes an auto home. The photos are, of course, going viral

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their upcoming releases, Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos respectively. While Katrina Kaif is trying to bring forth her chemistry with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions, Salman is often seen with brother Sohail Khan promoting Tubelight. Now, what happens when the trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who have dated both of them in the past, bump into each other? We don't know about Ranbir Kapoor's but Katrina and Salman caught up with each other. Kat and Bollywood's Bhai Jaan who continue to be friends hugged each other as they met at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Salman was then seen hailing an auto and leaving.

Katrina and Ranbir posed at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra where they were promoting Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos. Despite breaking up, Katrina and Ranbir are making their fans gush over their sizzling chemistry during the promotions of their film. The two looked lovely as they looked into each other's eyes while posing for the shutterbugs.

Ranbir Kapoor reminded us of his Saawariya days when he stole many hearts with his long locks and dazzling smile.

Katrina Kaif who looks like a nerd in the trailer and songs of Jagga Jasoos grabbed eyeballs as she posed for the shutterbugs during the promotions of the film.