Salman Khan’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur performs again at event. She has Bollywood in her sight?

At a recently conducted event- Dhaakad Dhamaal- a bevvy of Bollywood actresses performed to the audience's delight. While Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta left the crowd enthralled with their stunning performances, it was Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur who stole the limelight with her dance act. Iulia who recently performed at an award function danced on several songs including Salman's hit number, Main Hun Hero Tera. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Vantur recently lent her voice to a song from Himesh Reshammiya's album. The Romanian beauty has been seen at various platforms, including The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote album. Her frequent performances and appearances are making us wonder if she has a Bollywood career in mind. Salman is known for giving a launchpad to a number of actors in Bollywood. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta who recently featured in film Rustom co-starring Akshay Kumar also performed. The actress was looking stunning. Esha is currently working on Baadshaho co-starring Ajay Devgn. “It’s been amazing. We have a lovely team. I am very comfortable with Emraan and have a great comfort level. Ajay seems serious on sets. But it isn’t. It’s good to be around senior actors like Ajay, Akshay Kumar (Rustom) and Emraan because they are not self-consumed. You get to learn a lot from them," Esha said in an interview with indianexpress.com. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Talking about her look in the film, Esha said, “It’s a period film. So I will be looking different. That’s all I can say. The beauty of a period film is that you don’t get to don that look anywhere else." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Vantur was looking pretty during the performance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)