1 / 13

Salman Khan turns 52 today. And though Bollywood's Bhai is now delivering one record-breaking hit after another, talk about Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan or even Tubelight, it was not long ago that he livened up the screens with his lovable character of Prem. He was the hero of romantic comedies and even gave tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Romance.



Salman's first major hit came with 1989's Maine Pyaar Kiya where he played the main lead for the first time. Then followed blockbuster films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hello Brother, Partner and No Entry. Here's looking at Salman's hits before the 2000s. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)