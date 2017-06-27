Salman Khan Eid party: Matin Rey Tangu, Salman’s girlfriend Iulia Vantur and the entire Bollywood make it a memorable affair

When the Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, celebrate Eid, it is nothing less than a gala event in the Bollywood industry. After we saw Shah Rukh waving at thousands of people with his son AbRam, we witnessed a fleet of cars outside Galaxy Apartments as the entire Bollywood reached Salman Khan's residence to wish him, his parents, his brothers and his sisters on the festival of Eid. And, like always, Salman's girlfriend Iulia Vantur didn't miss out on attending this Khan-daan's big celebration. From the young generation of the industry like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan, Maneish Paul to his little co-actor Matin Rey Tangu all attended Salman's Eid party. Recently, in an interview, Sohail Khan revealed how Salman makes it a point to be home for Eid and family birthdays.

Ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who have made several public appearances together post-divorce, were spotted celebrating the festival with the entire Khan family. Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora also didn't miss the party and gave a warm hug to Arbaaz as she wished him on the festival. She even shared a picture of herself with Arbaaz and Malaika on her Instagram account and wrote, "Eid Mubarak ❤️❤️😘."

Iulia Vantur who has become a regular in the Khan parties posted her picture from the party on her social media account. "Eid selfie #fun #friends #celebration#party #," wrote Iulia along with the picture.

Eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu, who is making the internet fall in love with him, once again became the centre of attraction as he posed for the photogs outside Salman's residence. He came along with his entire family to wish his Tubelight co-actor Salman Khan on Eid. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood beauties, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Preity Zinta also reached Salman Khan's residence to celebrate Eid with the superstar.

Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul shared pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan from Salman's house party. While sharing the photo with Jacqueline, Maniesh wrote, "Nimbu nepal mein hai aur @jacquelinef143 mere khayal mein hai hahahahaha!!! #mp #party #celebration #friends #eid #jacku #selfie."

The Sinha family, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, was also spotted at Salman Khan's house party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Helen too reached the Khan's residence for Eid celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)