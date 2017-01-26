Bigg Boss 10 January 25 highlights: Rohan Mehra leaves house, Lopamudra breaks down

Bigg Boss 10 house has been turned into a circus and the contestants, Rohan Mehra, Bani Judge, Manoj Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and Lopamudra Raut, who are assigned different jobs, have to make their guests happy. Mandana Karimi, the ex-contestant on the show's previous season, was the first guest who clearly made Lopamudra Raut her target since the latter has always spoken ill about Mandana's favourite contestant - Bani Judge.

Before leaving the house, she spoke about how Lopamudra Raut has tried to show she is superior to others by claiming that she has made India proud by winning the beauty pageant. Bani Judge got the chance to put her point of view against Lopa after which they both cleared airs about each other. However, all of this breaks Lopamudra and she starts crying.

Later, Nitibha Kaul enters the house and everyone are just surprised since she looked more like a celeb than a commoner. She spoke about how Manveer fans are referring to her as bhabhi and there's this whole lot of people who are talking about them with #NitVeer tag.

Manveer and Nitibha spend some quality time and exchange their thoughts. However, Nitibha points out that people have been telling her about Manoj's back biting about her.

Surprise evictions take place. Bani and Rohan are extremely emotional. By the end of the show, Rohan leaves the house leaving Lopamudra emotional.