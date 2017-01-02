Bigg Boss 10 January 1 highlights: Gaurav Chopra’s elimination leaves housemates shocked

Among the nominated contestants, Gaurav Chopra, Mona Lisa and Bani Judge, Gaurav has become the latest celebrity to get evicted from the house. His eviction has left everyone in shock as the actor was considered to be a tough competition, with a good fan following. Before he left, Bani and Gaurav were shown a video of their journey together on the show, which left both of them extremely emotional.

During the show, we saw Salman Khan again getting into a verbal spat with Swami Om for his behaviour during the captaincy task. He asked why he is always eager to take off his pants to which Swami said he was just threatening Rohan. Swami said he could have peed on Rohan and thrown him out of the game, which disgusted Salman, making him walk out of the conversation. The actor even called Swami a 'Dhongi Baba,' who just wants any kind of publicity and prefers his image to be villainous in the real world too.

Salman even slammed Rohan Mehra for his violent behaviour. He told Rohan that his action was not a reaction but a thoughtful attempt, which is not good. He said that housemates are doing what Swami wants them to do.

Salman further also pointed out at Lopamudra Raut's reaction during the task. He said her bond with Rohan is being questioned by the audience as she was showing him in a bad light and someone who can't handle things on his own. This revelation by Salman did hurt Rohan.

Salman invited ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Diandra Soares and actor Aamir Ali, to discuss the last week happenings on the show. They spoke about Bani and Gaurav's friendship and how it is nothing but a 'relationship of convenience.'