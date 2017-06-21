Salman Khan attended Tubelight special screening with Iulia Vantur, Katrina Kaif ditches Ranbir Kapoor at Jagga Jasoos promotions

At the special screening of Tubelight, held at Yash Raj studios, Salman Khan was seen making an entry with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The actor, who has been promoting his film in full swing, made sure to come get along Iulia, who has recently made her singing debut with music composer Himesh Reshammiya. However, the two tried to avoid the cameras as much as possible, some clicks did manage to get them together. Apart from Iulia, we also saw Sonakshi Sinha attedning the special screening. Sonakshi and Iulia arrived in the same car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan, who plays the character of Bharat Bisht Singh, the brother of Salman Khan's character Laxman Singh Bisht in Tubelight, arrived with his son. Sohail is sharing screen space with Salman after eighth years. The two were last seen in Mr and Mrs Khanna which released in 2009. Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is scheduled for June 23 release. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has taken a break from Jagga Jasoos promotions. The actor is now letting her co-star Ranbir Kapoor promote the Anurag Basu directorial alone. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina was spotted at the airport leaving for Malta, to join the cast of her next film, Thugs of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor, who was promoting Jagga Jasoos, posed like Sanjay Dutt for photographers in Mumbai. Ranbir's next is a biopic on the actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)