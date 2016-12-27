Salman Khan’s all-night birthday bash: Iulia Vantur performance, surprise return gifts. See pics

Salman Khan is known for his legendary parties. And when it is Salman's birthday party, it has to be hoopla, right? Well, wrong. This time, Salman wanted a smaller party with people he cherished the most. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor revealed that he planned not to have a birthday party at all and instead say that he was out of the country. He said that earlier when he invited 200 people, 3000 turned up and things went out of hand. This time, the party was much smaller by Khan standards. The Khan-daan was there along with Salman's parents, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and the family's next generation. In fact, Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil was the guest of honour and even got to cut the cake with Salman.

Guess who captured the entire cake cutting on her phone? None other that Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. She had earlier said that she will give all her love and respect to Salman on his birthday but she had a surprise in store too. Iulia reportedly performed her track with Himesh Reshammiya and was quite pumped when DJ played it too. Salman's friend and Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah was seen grooving to the music as was TV star Mouni Roy.

Salman apparently welcomed guests at the entrance of his Panvel farmhouse. As the star turned 51, he has never seen fitter. He wwas also wearing jewellery from his Being Human line. Incidentally, the guests also received jewellery from the line as return gifts too.

The birthday party was attended by Bipasha Basu along with husband Karan Singh Grover, Sushant Singh Rajput, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Ramesh Taurani, Sajid Nadiadwala, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee.

A horde of television and film stars trooped in, including some of his favourites too, like Sooraj Pancholi and Zarine Khan.

Fresh from the Bigg Boss 10 house, Rahul Dev arrived with his actor-model girlfriend Mugdha Godse.

Himesh Reshammiya, Mouni Roy and Waluscha D'Sousa were also seen.

The party went on all night and wrapped up in the wee hours.

Mouni Roy posted this image with the caption, "'Tis his birthday & I dunno what birthday wish to write except i wish him all colours of happy from dawn to dusk err'yday ❤#fangirlforlife #lovenlight✨ #happyhappyday"