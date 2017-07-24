Saif Ali Khan spotted on the sets of his next film Bazaar, team Mubarakan wears boxing gloves and more

Saif Ali Khan has been in news lately mainly for all the wrong reasons. The actor at the recent IIFA awards hailed the practice of nepotism in Bollywood, indirectly taking a dig at his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut, who had openly called Karan Johar the 'flag bearer of nepotism,' in the presence of Saif Ali Khan on the chat show, Koffee With Karan. Since then the debate about existence of nepotism in Bollywood seemed far from getting over. Meanwhile, team Mubarakan had put on their boxing gloves. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

After Rangoon and Kaalakaandi Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Bazaar, where he will be reuniting with his Kal Ho Na Ho director, Nikkhil Advani. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

(Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor put on his boxing gloves during the promotions of Mubarakan. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor posed with the girls, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

(Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

The whole team of Mubarakan, got clicked together. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )

Mubarakan will release on July 28. This will be the first time when Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be sharing the screeen together,. (Source: Photo by APH images, Varinder Chawla )