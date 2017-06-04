Saif Ali Khan spotted in boxers, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan works out with her best friend Amrita Arora and more from B-town

Saif Ali Khan, Nikkil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane were all spotted at Bandra. Seems like the three stars of Bollywood were busy working out. The three were seen sporting boxers, and workout vests. Saif and Nikhil will be working together in the upcoming movie Bazaar. The two worked together last in Kal Ho Na Ho, which was 14 years ago. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand was happy to workout with her girlfriend Amrita Arora. The two have been working out together, and there are some adorable videos on Instagram as well. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan recently signed Kabir Khan's film, which they will start once Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight also directed by Kabir will be released. He is also looking forward to a cameo in Marathi film Hrudayantar. Recently, he has been spotted quite often with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. They have gone out for lunches, and more. And again, they were spotted at Hakkasan in Bandra, Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, who is currently looking forward to working with Ranbir Kapoor on Ayan Mukherji's directorial Dragon was also spotted at Hakkasan, Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Riteish Deskmukh promoted his upcoming film Bank Chhor on the sets of Chidiya Ghar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)