Saif Ali Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film Kaalakaandi. The film is a story of six characters from across Mumbai and it explores the city’s dark, neglected underbelly. Directed by Akshat Verma, the trailer reminded us of Delhi Belly, which was the debut film of Akshat. Kaalakaandi is scheduled to release on January 12, 2018. Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur, Nary Singh and Neil Bhoopalam. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)