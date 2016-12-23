Kareena Kapoor’s baby Taimur Ali Khan is home now, Saif Ali Khan on paternity leave. See pics

Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and are back home now and this we can see well in these pics. Before Kareena and Saif walked out of the hospital, various fake images said to be that of Kareena and Taimur were going viral.Though Kareena-Saif fans seem to be overwhelmed with the news and the updates and thus a number of photos of mommy Kareena and baby Taimur are just going viral. (Source: Photo by Express Photo)

Be it WhatsApp sharing or by the social media fan pages, the pics of Kareena, husband Saif, and newborn Taimur is taking rounds.

Earlier, in a statement, Kareena and Saif confirmed the news and revealed that they have named their baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Within minutes of the statement, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was trending on Twitter.

However, trolling of the couple has been cruel and relentless. But with this lovely gesture from the couple, we hope nothing but goodwill flows both ways.

While Kareena and Saif have yet to comment on the trolling, uncle Rishi Kapoor has now come given a perfect answer. On Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter, "Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child, please? Mind your business, it's got nothing to do with you.Parents wish!" The actor got agitated when distasteful comments on his tweet flowed in. sometimes called Timurlane, was a Mongol invader who ransacked India, attacked Delhi and left thousands dead in his wake. The name also means "brave king" and strong "like iron".

Saif Ali Khan, who was earlier seen in scrubs after being in the labour room with Kareena, has taken paternity leave of one month. He will resume work in mid-January when he joins the shoot of Raja Krishna Menon's Chef. The film will be shot abroad.