Saif Ali Khan ring in his birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. See inside pictures

We have to thank Karisma Kapoor first. Yes, is it all because of Lolo that we got to see the inside pictures of Nawab Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. Saif's birthday bash not only had Kareena but also his sister Sofa Ali Khan, kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal among others. Scroll on to see more inside pictures of Saif Ali Khan's party! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor shared the pictures of the bash with the caption, "Happy birthday saifu ! 🎂🍷🎁🎉 #birthdayboy #happybirthday#familytime#familyfirst❤️ aboutlastnight✨." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

She also shared clicks where she is seen posing with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and the two looked simply stunning. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Saif's soon-to-debut daughter Sara Ali Khan was also present and she rocked those high boots. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

We cannot miss his son Ibrahim Ali Khan clicks too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Well, thanks to some posts by the fan clubs, we also got to see another click from the bash where Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim and soon-to-be-mommy Soha are all smiles. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Well, Karisma Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal was also very much a part of the celebration. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)