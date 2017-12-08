1 / 6

After a series of wedding celebrations, it is honeymoon time for newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. Both Sagarika and Zaheer have shared pictures of their honeymoon in Maldives and we are happy to see the beautiful location. Scroll on to see all honeymoon pictures of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. (Source: Photo by Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan Instagram)