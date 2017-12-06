1 / 8

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, who opted for a court marriage on November 23, are giving us major relationship goals with their various appearances. While we already saw the cover of the December-January edition of Harper's Bazaar Bride India where newlyweds Sagarika and Zaheer ooze grace and charm, here are a few more pictures of the lovely couple from the shoot. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Harper's Bazaar Bride India)