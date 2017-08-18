Latest news

Sachin Pilgaonkar’s 60th birthday celebration was a star-studded affair

Published on August 18, 2017 1:53 pm
    Sachin Pilgaonkar celebrated his 60th birthday on August 17 at a bash organised by Moving Pictures. The multi-talented artist seemed to enjoy all the attention from his friends and family. The occasion was made more special as Sachin's next directorial venture was also announced. Sachin Tendulkar, Devendra Fadnavis, Jaya Bachchan, Abbas-Mustan, Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever and Raj Thackeray among others also dropped in to wish Sachin Pilgaonkar.

    Sachin Pilgaonkar's wife Supriya and daughter Shriya showered him with love on the special day.

    Sachin Pilgaonkar's wife will be producing his next directorial venture, which is a youthful love story.

    Raj Thackeray, founder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, was also seen at the do. He posed along with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

    Director duo Abbas-Mustan were also present at the birthday bash.

    Director Ashutosh Gowariker and iconic musician Bappi Lahiri were also seen at the event.

    Jackie Shroff and Johnny Lever attended the celebrations.

    Shankar Mahadevan and Jaya Bachchan graced Sachin Pilgaonkar's 60th birthday bash.

    Ali Asgar, who is currently a part of The Drama Company, dropped in to wish Sachin Pilgaonkar. Another TV star who was seen was Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Sumeet Raghavan.

    Veteran TV actor Satish Shah and Bhushan Kumar joined in the celebrations.

