Sachin A Billion Dreams: Sachin Tendulkar was as nervous at the trailer launch as he was during his first press conference

Call him Master Blaster, Little Master or India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, nothing will be enough to describe his aura, both on and off the field. But his upcoming biopic titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams is surely aiming at coming an inch closer to Sachin's noteworthy journey, and translating it on the celluloid. The docu-fiction traces the iconic cricketer's career, his achievements and failures. It features Sachin himself speaking about his life which snippets from his personal videos and on field achievements. This film is bound to be a major throwback of all the great memories Sachin has given to his fans on the fields. At the trailer launch of the film on Thursday, Sachin said,"I am feeling as nervous as I was at the first ever press conference of my life, after my first hundred in 1990, in Manchester.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Considering he has always been a very private person, Sachin also shared the secret of what encouraged him to make a tell-all film. “Yes, I’m a private person but over a period of time I’ve also figured out that there are certain things that people want to see and know. And I’ve made all possible efforts to live up to their expectations, and also what I feel comfortable with, so there is the in-between balance that we have tried to create here.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sachin shared a lot of memories about making the film at the trailer launch too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

“While making this film there were times where we relived those moments, and with these moments I think I can get close to my fans and get closer to them. I have also tried to get closer to my fans through various social media platforms, and I continue to do so," the cricketer added. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sachin: A Billion Dreams will be clashing with Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut film Baywatch on May 26. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )