Sachin A Billion Dreams: From meeting PM Modi to special screening, Sachin Tendulkar is promoting his biopic with vigour
Sachin Tendulkar's biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams is directed by James Erskine. The film has already created a buzz amongst the fans of the legendary cricketer, especially since the film will reveal a lot more about Sachin Tendulkar, the man. From how he met Anjali, his wife, to how he dealt with failure - the film has it all. The music, especially the anthem 'Sachin, Sachin' has been received quite well. As a part of promoting this film, Sachin met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Delhi.
He was accompanied by his wife Anjali. PM Modi and Master Blaster seem to have had a good time discussing the biopic and more.
The first screening of the film also took place in Delhi, and it happened in the presence of IAF officers. Sachin told the media, "When I decided to do this movie, first thought was that 1st screening should be for Indian Armed forces."
He was dressed in the uniform, and was also presented with an award at the screening that took place in Delhi.
Not just this, Sachin also appeared on a popular Marathi chat show called, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya ahead of his film's release. At the show, he wielded his bat again and had the audience cheering for him.
He signed autographs and interacted with the guests too. His wife Anjali accompanied him to the chat show as well.