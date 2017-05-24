Sachin A Billion Dreams: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and others attend the screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic

Sachin Tendulkar looked ready to hit another boundary from the looks of at the special premiere of his biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams. The premiere was attended by who's who of Bollywood fraternity and it was a star studded event. Everyone looked ready to see their favourite cricketer in action again. Anjali Tendulkar and his son were also present at the event. Directed by James Erskine, the film will be released on silver screen on May 26.

Shah Rukh Khan graced the red carpet of Sachin: A Billion Dreams biopic, and he looked quite sharp in a suit.

Aamir, who was one of the first Bollywood stars to wish Sachin Tendulkar for his biopic, was also seen.

Director Kabir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tubelight starring Salman Khan attended the premiere with Mini Mathur.

Ranveer Singh, the man who tweeted out the most energetic wishes for his favourite cricketer was seen at the premiere show.

AR Rahman, the music composer of the film was also at the screening.

Raabta stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, who also starred in the biopic of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story were seen together at the event.

Anil Kapoor, whose Mubarakan is all set to release, was also seen, and so was Anupam Kher.

Singer Shreya Goshal and veteran singer Asha Bhosle were also seen at the premiere supporting the biopic.

Celebrity photographer Dabbo Ratnani, and Sonu Nigam with his family were also present.