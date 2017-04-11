Rumoured couples Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai

Being famous comes with its share of flip-side. While you attain stardom, you surely need to sacrifice on a lot of stuff. And one such thing is you private life. With paparazzi hovering around to catch a glimpse of their personal self, the stars have to watch every action. And if it is about their relationships, be it official or rumoured, it makes a lot more news than their films. And one such Bollywood couple, which keeps playing hide-and-seek with the cameras is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. While the two are reportedly dating for sometime, none of them have come out in open about their affair. But that doesn't stop them from making regular public appearances. They call each other 'close friends' but their offscreen camaraderie is not worth missing. Just like this picture when they were caught in Mumbai's Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

But among all the rumoured Bollywood couples, the one that hogs maximum limelight is current heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The two began their family career together with Karan Johar's Student of The Year. They did Kapoor And Sons last year. And they've been the couple making headlines, for a long time now. They attend events hand-in-hand, play Holi together and even visit their mentor KJo together. The two actors dropped in at Karan's residence in the same car, to meet the filmmaker's new born twins - Yash and Roohi.

Director Ayan Mukerji and his good friend and actor Ranbir Kapoor also paid Karan a visit.

Parineeti Chopra, who is already winning hearts with the trailers and songs from her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu was spotted outside a yoga centre in Mumbai.

Ever glowing Karisma Kapoor was also caught. She struck a pretty pose for the cameras.

Shilpa Shetty looked red hot and fiery, at an event.

Noor actor Sonakshi Sinha is currently judging TV dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. She was seen all sporty in denims.