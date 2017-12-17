1 / 9

Riteish Deshmukh turns 39 today. He is an actor, producer, singer, loving husband of Genelia D'Souza and father of two sons Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish has a huge fan following but what we love is all his clicks. Here is a look at the best photos of Riteish. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Instagram )