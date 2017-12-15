2 / 6

Jaya Bachchan was also a part of the event. Her husband Amitabh Bachchan, who is presently shooting in Thailand for Thugs of Hindostan, was unable to be a part of the event but he made his presence felt at the book launch. The megastar sent an emotional video message where he said, "The name Raj Kapoor only signifies one word - India. The Indian showman of all time. Visit any part of the world and your own Indian identity gets identified by his name... Such was and still is his presence. It will be very difficult to describe the phenomenon of Raj Kapoor. Was it the choice of his stories that he so passionately got involved in... To be able to read its effect into the eyes of the audience? Was it the music of his films? Every note, word, musical interval... The tune we still remember after so many years... His production elegance never seen before. His penchant for getting the right cast for every story." (Source: Photo by APH images)