On the 93rd birth anniversary of India's greatest showman Raj Kapoor, his children Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajiv Kapoor launched Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman. The book on Raj Kapoor is both an autobiography and biography. "While the autobiography uses his own words, culled from interviews, journals and anecdotes, to provide an intimate glimpse into the mind of a genius, the biography is an attempt to record for posterity the lesser-known facets of his magnificent personality through the recollections of his family, colleagues and friends," explained the summary of Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman. (Source: Photo by APH images)