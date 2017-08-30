Only in Express
  • Rishi Kapoor in No Filter Neha, to Shraddha Kapoor at Haseena Parkar song launch, everything from Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor in No Filter Neha, to Shraddha Kapoor at Haseena Parkar song launch, everything from Bollywood

Published on August 30, 2017 10:33 pm
  • Rishi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, No Filter Neha, No Filter Neha photos, rishi neha photos

    Rishi Kapoor who is currently looking forward to his film 102 Not Out, also starring Amitabh Bachchan is well-known for his Twitter outbursts. Imagine him opening up to Neha Dhupia on her podcast, No Filter Neha! Rishi is the next guest on Neha's show after Sonakshi Sinha, and we can't wait to hear what this senior actor has spoken about. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Rishi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, No Filter Neha, No Filter Neha photos, rishi neha photos

    Haseena Parkar team, including the leading lady Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia were spotted at the song launch event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • fukrey returns, ali fazal photos, pulkit samrat photos,

    After Fukrey Returns was announced, here are some pictures of our favourite characters from the prequel on the sets of the film. Spotted were Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • karisma kapoor, karisma kapoor photos, karisma kapoor airport photos,

    Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the airport, and the popular yesteryear actor looked charming in her black and white outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • kajal aggarwal, kajal aggarwal movies, kajal aggarwal photos, kajal aggarwal airport looks,

    Also spotted at the airport was Kajal Aggarwal. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar, akshay kumar photos,

    Akshay Kumar, whose recent film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has managed to perform very well at the box office was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express