RIP Vinod Khanna: Unseen pictures of the legendary actor

Legendary actor Vinod Khanna, who has given innumerable hits to the Indian film industry, breathed his last in Mumbai today. As reported earlier, the actor was battling bladder cancer and was suffering from dehydration. His fans came to know about his status when a picture of him went viral a couple of weeks back. In that picture, one could hardly recognise the heartthrob as he could be seen extremely weak.

Vinod Khanna has been one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. He has given back-to-back hits as a solo as well as in multi-starrer films and is considered one of the rare actors who gave a tough competition to Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor and many others. In fact, some also report that there was a time when Vinod Khanna was paid more than Jeetendra in the film Insaan and even more than Amitabh Bachchan in some films.

Vinod Khanna has appeared in approximately 141 films and rose to fame with his negative characters. The actor, who is known for his distinct style and persona, is one of those few actors who won fame and fans with negative roles but eventually went on to become one of the leading romantic heroes.

Vinod Khanna is best remembered for his performance in films like Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Gaddaar (1973 film), Jail Yatra, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Kuchhe Dhaage, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rajput, Qurbani, Kudrat, Dayavan, Kaarnama,Suryaa: An Awakening and Jurm.

Vinod Khanna debuted in Sunil Dutt's 1968 film Mann Ka Meet directed by Adhurti Subba Rao, as a villain, which was remake of Tamil film Kumari Penn. Later he rose to fame with Hum Tum Aur Woh (1971) opposite Bharati Vishnuvardhan.

Later in his life, Vinod Khanna also tried his hands on Politics. He was the sitting MP from Gurdaspur (between 1968 and 2013).