RIP Reema Lagoo: Bollywood’s favourite mother who was part of all our childhoods
Reema Lagoo was Bollywood's favourite mother in the 90s and 2000s. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, reema played mother to all of them. She seamlessly found her way into her hearts for her happy mom portrayals and became a part of our childhoods. The actor was playing Dayawanti Mehta in Mahesh Bhatt's TV show Naamkarann. On Thursday, Reema Lagoo passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. For many years, the actor maintained a loving motherly image on the silver screen as well as on the television. Naamkarann was her first outing where she essayed a negative role on screen. But she loved doing the role as she found it multi-layered.
Her role of a doting mother in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain is still loved by the movie buffs. In all the three films, she played mother to Salman Khan. The ever-smiling mother who stood like a rock behind her son won hearts both on and off screen.
She played mother to Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho. A keeper of SRK's secrets and his strength, Reema Lagoo played the role with charm and elegance.
Reema Lagoo garnered much appreciation as she played a spirited mother-in-law to Supriya Pilgaonkar in the hit comedy show Tu Tu Mai Mai.
Reema did Marathi theatre for almost four decades.
The most challenging role Reema played was that in Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav: The Reality where she kills her own son.