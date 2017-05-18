RIP Reema Lagoo: Bollywood’s favourite mother who was part of all our childhoods

Reema Lagoo was Bollywood's favourite mother in the 90s and 2000s. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan to Saif Ali Khan, reema played mother to all of them. She seamlessly found her way into her hearts for her happy mom portrayals and became a part of our childhoods. The actor was playing Dayawanti Mehta in Mahesh Bhatt's TV show Naamkarann. On Thursday, Reema Lagoo passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. For many years, the actor maintained a loving motherly image on the silver screen as well as on the television. Naamkarann was her first outing where she essayed a negative role on screen. But she loved doing the role as she found it multi-layered.