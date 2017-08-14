Remembering Shammi Kapoor: From rock and roll to romance, here’s why the legend will always remain immortal

Shammi Kapoor was not just an actor, he was an era. He is going to stay immortal in our lives and memories forever. Today, on his death anniversary, we bring you his rare pictures that prove Bollywood can never replace him, no matter how many generations come and go. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

The actor, who died at the age of 79, was often referred as Indian Elvis Presley for his uncanny resemblance to the pop-star. If you look at Shammi's pictures from the time he was young, you would see the stark similarities not only in the way both the stars looked but also how the actor performed on-screen. People often wondered if the latter has taken some sort of inspiration from the former star. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Acting was the forte of Shammi but he was also the God of Rock and Roll in the Indian cinema. Whether "Oh Haseena Zulfon Wali" or "Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyaar Tera", his films started to introduce western dance style in much influential way, and he of course was the star who could own the western form like no one else. But did you know that his leading ladies always complained that they cannot dance with Shammi, because of his swiftness? (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Shammi Kapoor was a freestyle dancer. Often it would happen that the choreographers would tell him to make his own steps for a song. While he appeared as a soft handsome man on screen, many of his co-stars revealed that he used to be so involved in his dancing that he often would hurt someone or the other on the sets with his moves. Well, who cares if he comes off so energetic and vivacious on screen. We totally love his 'Junglee' avatar in "Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe" or "Laal Chadhi Maidaan Khadi". (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Romance was like a thing only he could do effortlessly. From 50s-70s and even beyond, he ruled hearts and minds of people in his own way. "Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar" to "Ishaaro Ishaaro Mein Dil", you recall any iconic number from 70s era, and you will find Shammi Kapoor ruling the screens and winning over hearts. If you thought Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance, you definitely have not seen Shammi Kapoor's films. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)