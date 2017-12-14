Remembering Raj Kapoor on his 93rd birth anniversary
Best of Express
- Jisha rape and murder case: Convict Ameerul Islam awarded death sentence by Kerala court
- PM Narendra Modi commissions INS Kalvari, India's 'deadliest' submarine
- ElectionsGujarat Assembly elections: In final round today, BJP defends narrower leads than in first
- Rajasthan hacking: 516 people from across India donate Rs 3 lakh to Shambhulal Regar’s wife
- ElectionsPiyush Goyal releases mails between Rahul Gandhi, Jayanthi Natarajan to question Manmohan Singh’s authority
- EntertainmentAnushka-Virat's Mumbai reception invite has a very important message attached to it. See photo
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: The outsider who became television's reigning queen
- EntertainmentRaj Kapoor's films would have irked today's moral police. Is this the future he dreamed of?
- EntertainmentActor-director Neeraj Vora passes away
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, the one-day wonder
- SportsAustralia Vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017
- SportsBreak-up of Rohit Sharma’s three doubles
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9 leaked schematic reveals design, hints at single rear camera
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition India launch today: How to watch livestream, features, etc
- TechnologyGoogle Search in 2017: For Indians, how to link Aadhaar to PAN, booking Jio Phone and Bitcoins on top
- LifestyleClassical Music Mahotsav Begins: Sawai Gandharva, Day 1, Notes of celebration, romance, & tributes to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi