1 / 10

Dev Anand left us six years ago today. The actor defined romance in Hindi film industry before Shah Rukh Khan was even born. With his signature puff and mufflers and scarves, this legend was also a style icon. But it was not only showbiz industry that Dev Anand left his mark on. He was also a political activist who trenchantly opposed the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi government and even made his own short-lived party, called National Party of India.