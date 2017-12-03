Remembering Dev Anand: Check out these unseen photos of the original king of romance
Best of Express
- SportsLive Cricket Score, India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: India in control having posted 536/7 declared
- ElectionsGujarat Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES: Congress strategy is to divide people for power, says PM Modi in Bharuch
- In crumbling Ayodhya, civic poll is the buzz for future, Dec 6 is now history
- Hafiz Saeed: JuD to contest Pakistan general elections in 2018
- Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: Likely to make landfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra in next 48 hours
- EntertainmentInside Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble's mehendi and sangeet ceremony, see photos
- EntertainmentVishal contests RK Nagar elections: Puratchi Thalapathy's political plunge was a long time in the making
- EntertainmentInside pictures of Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa's cocktail party: Sunil Grover marks his attendance
- EntertainmentTiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan: Salman Khan proposes Katrina Kaif in the sweetest manner
- SportsLive Cricket Score, India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test
- SportsSri Lankan players wear face masks at Kotla
- SportsKohli slams sixth double-century
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition announced, likely to be exclusive to India
- TechnologySamsung W2018 flip phone with f/1.5 aperture camera launched in China
- Apple releases iOS 11.2 with date crash bug fix, Apple Pay Cash, and faster wireless charging
- LifestyleHere’s Looking At You: Why art school models in India continue to work at the risk of their secret life being uncovered