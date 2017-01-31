Remember Kim Sharma? These pictures will make you follow her again. See pics

If you have been drooling over the hot-bod of Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and all these beautiful Bollywood ladies then you'll be shocked to see that someone who has been staying away from Bollywood since years can give a tough competition to the leggy lasses of the B-town. We are talking about Kim Sharma, the actor who rose to instant fame with Mohabbatein, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kim Sharma, who has been away from the world of glam-sham, is making headlines and turning heads for her sizzling bikini pictures from her recent vacations. The actor, who married to Kenyan business tycoon Ali Punjani, is one fittest woman who will make you want to renew your New Year resolutions. Don't you believe us? Check her Instagram. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Post Mohabbatein, the actor did not have a great career in Bollywood. However, seems like she is planning a comeback soon as these days she is often spotted at the page 3 parties, keeping up with her B-town friends. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The 37-year-old actor last appeared in a song number from South Indian film, Magadheera, which marked debut of superstar Ram Charan. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Apart from films, Kim has been in news for her association with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently got married to actor Hazel Keech. (Source: Photo by Instagram)