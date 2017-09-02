Only in Express

Rekha turns heads at the screening of Yo Ke Hua Bro

Published on September 2, 2017 12:15 pm
  • rekha, rekha yo ke hua bro, rekha shamita shetty, rekha images, rekha beautiful photos, rekha saree

    Ageless beauty Rekha still remains an epitome of beauty, elegance and grace. And what makes us talk about this extraordinary personality is her recent appearance at the screening of web series Yo Ke Hua Bro starring Shamita Shetty, Aparshakti Khurrana, Gaurav Pandey, Ridhima Pandit and Sumeet Vyas. The actor became the highlight of the screening as she walked in wearing a silk saree. However, Rekha has always turned heads with her desi style statement and have been stealing all the limelight from her younger actresses. Also present at the screening was Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty with their mother. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

  • bipasha basu, bipasha basu rekha, bipasha basu instagram, bipasha basu photos

    Sharing a picture from the evening, Bipasha Basu wrote about Rekha, "Highlight of the night❤️Adorable pictures with the beauty of all time Rekha ji 😍." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

  • shamita shetty, shamita shetty shilpa shetty, shamita shilpa photos, shilpa shamita images, shilpa shetty instagram

    The Shetty sisters, Shamita and Shilpa looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs. Shilpa expressed her happiness of seeing her younger sister getting back to acting as she captioned her image as, "So happy to see you act at last..Congrrrraaaattts my Tunki @shamitashetty_official #yokehuabro was too funny and how hot you looked. Super performances by the entire cast 😬. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

  • shamita shetty, shamita shetty show, shamita shetty mother, shilpa shetty mother, shilpa shamita photos, shilpa shetty family photo

    Shamita and Shilpa were all smiles as she stood beside their mother at the screening of Yo Ke Hua Bro. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

  • shamita shetty rekha, rekha shamita, shamita shetty movies, shamita shetty photos, rekha images

    Shamita Shetty gave a warm welcome to Rekha as she arrived to attend the screening of her web series Yo Ke Hua Bro. The web series airs on Voot. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

  • Aparshakti Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana web series, ayushmann khurrana brother, Aparshakti Khurrana yo ke hua bro, Aparshakti Khurrana images

    Aparshakti Khurrana plays a Haryanvi boy in the web series which is a story of two boys who don't have girlfriends during their college life and daydream of making it one day. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

  • farah khan, farah khan photos, farah khan yo ke hua bro screening, r madhavan yo ke hua bro, r madhavan photos

    Farah Khan and R Madhavan were also spotted at the screening of the web series. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express