Rekha turns heads at the screening of Yo Ke Hua Bro

Ageless beauty Rekha still remains an epitome of beauty, elegance and grace. And what makes us talk about this extraordinary personality is her recent appearance at the screening of web series Yo Ke Hua Bro starring Shamita Shetty, Aparshakti Khurrana, Gaurav Pandey, Ridhima Pandit and Sumeet Vyas. The actor became the highlight of the screening as she walked in wearing a silk saree. However, Rekha has always turned heads with her desi style statement and have been stealing all the limelight from her younger actresses. Also present at the screening was Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty with their mother.

Sharing a picture from the evening, Bipasha Basu wrote about Rekha, "Highlight of the night❤️Adorable pictures with the beauty of all time Rekha ji 😍."

The Shetty sisters, Shamita and Shilpa looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs. Shilpa expressed her happiness of seeing her younger sister getting back to acting as she captioned her image as, "So happy to see you act at last..Congrrrraaaattts my Tunki @shamitashetty_official #yokehuabro was too funny and how hot you looked. Super performances by the entire cast 😬.

Shamita and Shilpa were all smiles as she stood beside their mother at the screening of Yo Ke Hua Bro.

Shamita Shetty gave a warm welcome to Rekha as she arrived to attend the screening of her web series Yo Ke Hua Bro. The web series airs on Voot.

Aparshakti Khurrana plays a Haryanvi boy in the web series which is a story of two boys who don't have girlfriends during their college life and daydream of making it one day.