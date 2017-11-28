1 / 6

The sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2 was graced by the ageless beauty Rekha as she went on the kids dance reality show to boost the morale of the contestants and watch them perform on her iconic numbers. And like always the yesteryear actor mesmerised all with her radiant smile and elegance. Wearing her favourite attire, a saree, Rekha, not only grooved with kids on the chartbuster Rang Barse from the movie Silsila but also taught them some of her gracious moves.