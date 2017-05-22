Rekha prefers to travel in style and elan. At 62, she is more graceful than anyone else

Bollywood actor Rekha was spotted at the airport and we can surely say that no one can ever take their eyes off her when she is around. The diva completely owned the moment when she walked at the Mumbai airport. Although we do not see Rekha onscreen often, we surely wish that she makes her comeback soon. Rekha has been a diva ever since she ruled Bollywood in the 1970s, and we can safely say she will still remains one even if it means making an appearance off the screen. All we get to see her nowadays is at special screenings of films or award ceremonies. Rekha is still remembered for her pathbreaking performance in films like Umrao Jaan, Silsila, Khoon Bhari Mang and many more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sanjay Dutt was also spotted at the airport. The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhoomi that will mark his comeback in the film industry after his return from the jail. Recently, Sanjay Dutt had wrapped up the shooting of the film, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari. He will soon be getting his own biopic, that is being directed by his dear friend Raj Kumar Hirani who has worked with him in Munna Bhai series and PK. Ranbir Kapoor will be essaying his role in the untitled biopic. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was spotted in her car. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Actor Sushant Singh Rajout was also caught at the airport. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sachin Tendulkar was snapped in a uniform at the special screening of his biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams which was held for Indian Armed Forces. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )