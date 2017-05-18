Reema Lagoo funeral: Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar bid her the final goodbye
-
The news of Reema Lagoo passing away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning left the film industry and her fans shocked. The actor who was busy shooting till late on Wednesday for her TV show Naamkarann, complained of chest pain and died around 3.15 am on Thursday. At Reema Lagoo's funeral, actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao said it was hard to come to terms with Reema's death because it was so sudden. "We all are still in shock because she didn't have any illness that we knew of. My first film was with her. She was a great actress and had a pure heart," Aamir said at Reema Lagoo's funeral. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)
-
Mahesh Manjrekar, speaking to indianexpress.com, shared that he was thinking of signing Reema Lagoo for a new film when he heard the shocking news of her demise. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)
-
Others who attended Reema Lagoo's funeral include Aamir Khan's first wife Reena Dutta, Vaastav director Mahesh Manjrekar, actor Neelam and a number of Marathi actors. Reema was active on Marathi stage and films as well as Bollywood and TV shows. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)
-
TV and film actors Guddi Maruti and Manoj Joshi were also seen at Reema Lagoo's funeral. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)
-
From PM Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan mourned the loss of Reema Lagoo. Many other actors from Bollywood also wrote about the actress on Twitter. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)
-
Reema Lagoo was 59. The actor would have turned 60 next month.