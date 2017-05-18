Reema Lagoo funeral: Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar bid her the final goodbye

The news of Reema Lagoo passing away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning left the film industry and her fans shocked. The actor who was busy shooting till late on Wednesday for her TV show Naamkarann, complained of chest pain and died around 3.15 am on Thursday. At Reema Lagoo's funeral, actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao said it was hard to come to terms with Reema's death because it was so sudden. "We all are still in shock because she didn't have any illness that we knew of. My first film was with her. She was a great actress and had a pure heart," Aamir said at Reema Lagoo's funeral. (Picture: Varinder Chawla)