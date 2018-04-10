1 / 28

They say what's in a name? Well, our Bollywood stars believe there is a lot to it! Many believe it is their name that connects better with the followers. Indian film industry is flooded with actors who prefer to use a different stage name, some for a numerological purpose, others just to have an easier name for fans to remember. And if you thought this trend of rechristening oneself before entering movies was some decades-old trend, wait until we tell you who all from the contemporary actors were born with different names. Scroll on to see the real names of actors.