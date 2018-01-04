1 / 11

Just like Bollywood buddies, Indian television stars too try and make some of the best memories with each other. As we have Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora's friendship to quote from the film industry, from the television world, we have friends Sargun Mehta, Asha Negi, Ridhi Dogra and Kishwer Merchant who are setting friendship goals for their fans and followers on social media. Also, their male counterparts Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhnajani and Suyyash Rai are not far behind in giving squad goals. Recently, this gang of friends was headed to Sri Lanka to ring in New Year 2018. Now that they are back from vacations, their Instagram accounts are giving us a sneak peek into what happened in Sri Lanka. Scroll to find some endearing clicks.