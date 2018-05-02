3 / 8

Ranveer Singh has a train named after him in Switzerland. The actor, on Monday, inaugurated a 'Ranveer on Tour' train and expressed his excitement of travelling in it. In a statement, he said, "The 'Ranveer on Tour' train is not just transport, but an unforgettable journey that takes you on a panoramic journey of Switzerland. Looking through the huge panoramic windows of the train is a feast for the eyes as you drink in the beautiful views of tall mountains, green valleys and endless vineyards.I still remember being completely mesmerised on my first train ride last summer and I hope all our esteemed travellers enjoy this incredible ride as much as I did." (Source: Photo by Instagram )