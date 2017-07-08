Ranveer Singh redefines swag and wins us over with his quirky outfit as one of the most talented individuals of 2017

Ranveer Singh doesn't need an occasion to shine. The actor has always got some tricks up his sleeve to surprise his fans and critics alike. But give him a stage and Ranveer will make sure that he steals the limelight. Last night was no different when GQ magazine celebrated the success of 50 young talented people from different walks of life. However, it was Ranveer who caught our attention with his swag, attitude and style. The actor despite choosing a quirky outfit for the evening looked comfortable and was an absolute delight for paparazzi. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Ranveer's choice of outfit certainly raised many eyebrows. He was trolled by a Barack Obama look alike and we aren't surprised. The actor has donned similar outfits at previous occasions also but it was Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's picture that added more twists to this story. Deepika who is reportedly dating Ranveer commented "Noooooooo!". Her words were typed along with three See-No-Evil Monkey emoticons. Well, Deepika's funny comment clearly suggests that she had an objection to Ranveer's choice of bizarre outfit. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Ranveer Singh recently got his own wax statue at Paris' Grevin wax museum on the occasion of his birthday. The actor striking a similar pose for shutterbugs here. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Ranveer Singh charmed paparazzi with his bearded look. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Padmavati co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)