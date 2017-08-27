Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Sridevi and other B-town celeb spottings

Sridevi, who was last seen in a lead role in the film MOM was spotted in Bandera. She appeared casually dressed in pink and grey. She is next said to star in the the sequel of 1987 sci-fi classic Mr India. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Urmila Matondkar smiled for the photogs in Bandra. All the 90s movie fans are waiting for her to appear in a song in upcoming Irrfan Khan starrer Raita. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The crazy chap of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh also posed for the camera in Bandra while dressed in casuals. He is next set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, clad in sports wear also stopped to pose for the camera post her work out session in Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty, who refuses to bow before the entailments of age, appeared ultra-fit when he was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal, who is in news due to his upcoming film Daddy, kindly stopped for a security guard at the airport and smiled for a click. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon looked as gorgeous as usual in a red dress with an army fatigue print at the airport. Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi is currently running in theatres. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)