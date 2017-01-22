Latest News
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh and B-town biggies add glitter to an event in Mumbai

Published on January 22, 2017 4:15 pm
    Akshay Kumar has always been a socially responsible actor. Whether it is paying tax in advance or educating girls about martial arts, he has never shied away from his responsibilities as a citizen. At the annual Umang Festival, held to honour the Mumbai Police, the actor thanked the officials for playing such an important role in the society. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Akshay has been doing some remarkable work off late. His films like Rustom and Airlift, have done well last year. He is now going to surprise us with more thought-provoking and entertaining projects. Akshay has films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2 and PadMan lined up this year. In fact, at the event, the action hero also performed on the song "Go Pagal" from Jolly LLB 2. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Amid all this, we also saw Ranveer Singh grabbing the opportunity to popularise his film Padmavati. The actor, who is presently shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus, was seen in the mode of his character Allaudin Khijli. Well, his new look with kohled eyes is definitely going to become a trend soon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be dating Salman Khan, performed on the superstar's hit song "Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai." Iulia had also shared a video from the rehearsals ahead of the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Kangana Ranaut was also present at the event and looked nothing but perfect in her Indian avatar. Anushka Sharma, who had a successful 2016 with two blockbuster hits - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan, was spotted too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    There were some great performances at the event. Alia Bhatt along with her Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Varun Dhawan gave an entertaining act on a yet-to-release song. Both the actors looked adorable. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Urvashi Rautela spread some 'Haseeno Ka Deewana' groove while Parineeti Chopra sizzled the dance floor with 2016's chartbusters. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit also added charm to event. The actor looked gorgeous in pink. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    We also caught a glimpse of Preity Zinta who looked gorgeous in red. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Shetty sisters - Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty Kundra left no stone unturned to stun at the red carpet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Baahubali girl Tamannaah Bhatia was also one of the guests at the show along with actor Tabu. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

