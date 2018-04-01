1 / 6

Ranveer Singh recently injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least one month. However, the actor is unstoppable and has been shooting for his next, Gully Boy. The actor plays a rapper in the film and in some of the videos on his fan pages, we can see him rapping in style despite his shoulder injury. Ranveer, who has never failed to impress the audience with his on-screen act, is for sure setting some high standards in terms of professionalism.