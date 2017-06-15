Latest News
Ranveer Singh gets sporty, Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza hangout together, and more from B-town

Updated on June 15, 2017 2:36 am
    Ranveer Singh is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati so-starring his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The Befikre star was spotted at the Otters Club in Bandra. As he exited the building, he was seen dribbling a basket ball and posed for the shutterbugs playfully. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza on the other hand were seen hanging out at Bandra. Zoya is currently working on her next project titled Gully Boy, which will see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play the lead roles. The two actors are also taming up for the first time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Remo D'Souza was spotted at Mehboob studios. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Kangana Ranaut, who is working on her project, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will also be seen playing the lead role in Hansal Mehta's film Simran. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were spotted together in Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    John Abraham was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

