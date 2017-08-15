Ranveer Singh’s cute moment with this toddler is the best thing you will see today
It's amazing how, despite his busy schedule, Ranveer Singh manages to find time for his fans. He was recently spotted interacting with a toddler, but the latter obviously seemed to be quite dazed. The actor, who was last seen in Befikre, will soon be seen in Padmavati. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Ranveer Singh also stopped to pose with his fans. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Talking about Ranveer Singh's lady love, Deepika Padukone was also spotted in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Simran actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted waving at her fans at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Jagga Jasoos actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )
Ranbir Kapoor is currently prepping up for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )