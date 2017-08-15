Ranveer Singh’s cute moment with this toddler is the best thing you will see today

It's amazing how, despite his busy schedule, Ranveer Singh manages to find time for his fans. He was recently spotted interacting with a toddler, but the latter obviously seemed to be quite dazed. The actor, who was last seen in Befikre, will soon be seen in Padmavati. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )