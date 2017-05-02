Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Saiyami Kher pay last respects to Sonam Kapoor’s nani

Sonam Kapoor's maternal grandmother Duru Hingorani Bhambani breathed her last on April 29. Sonam, who was quite close to her nani, has been sharing several throwback pictures of herself with her grandmother on Instagram and has also written emotional farewell notes for her. On Monday, the Kapoor family hosted a prayer meet for Sunita Kapoor's mother who was 89-year-old. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, there were others from the industry who paid their last respects to the lady. Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saiyami Kher, Kanika Kapoor and several others were snapped at the prayer meet.

Sharing a picture of her sitting lovingly in the lap of her nani, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love you nani, will miss you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything.. 23/5/1928 to 29/4/2017 Draupadi/Duru Hingorani Bhambani always in our hearts." Followed by the picture were other pictures which also had Sonam's sister Rhea in them.

Rhea Kapoor also remembered her nani through an emotional post as she wrote, "What a lady, what a legacy. I will always remember you as my spirit and my strength nani. I love you forever. #duru". Posting another picture of her maternal grandmother from yesteryears, Rhea wrote, "The coolest chick ever. #grandmagoals #duru."

Anil Kapoor looked sad as he attended the visitors at the prayer meet of his wife, Sunita Kapoor's mother.

Ranveer Singh, who shares a great camaraderie with his on-screen father Anil Kapoor (Dil Dhadakne Do), also went to be with him in the time of grief. Ranveer is also related to Sunita Kapoor.

Harshvardhan Kapoor was also spotted at his grandmother's prayer meet.

Arjun Kapoor, who is quite close to his cousins Rhea and Sonam, reached the prayer meet venue to be with his sisters in their tough time.

Singer Kanika Kapoor and Saiyami Kher, who made her debut in Mirzya opposite Harshavardhan Kapoor ,also paid her last respects to his maternal grandmother.