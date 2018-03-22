1 / 8

Rani Mukerji, who has never hesitated to experiment with different genres, is back on screens with Yash Raj Films' production venture Hichki. In the film, Rani plays the character of Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. The actor has left no stone unturned to make sure the film creates the right buzz in the market before heading for a release on March 23.