Nia Sharma, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Kritika Kamra and Sharman Joshi attend Hichki screening
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Govt to again fully fund education of children of Armymen disabled, killed in action
- CitiesDelhi: Manish Sisodia presents first 'green budget', targets pollution control
- Indian Navy drone crashes in Porbandar, no damages reported
- Former Lanka president Mahinda’s son Namal Rajapaksa denied entry to US from Moscow
- CitiesNo construction will be allowed inside Mahim Nature Park: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
- EntertainmentBlackmail song Bewafa Beauty: Urmila Matondkar deserves better
- EntertainmentSagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan decode their love story in this video
- EntertainmentSalman Khan introduces 'dangerous' Daisy Shah in the fourth character poster of Race 3
- EntertainmentWhy Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen will always remain close to our hearts
- SportsSA vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score
- SportsElavenil Valarivan wins 10m Air Rifle gold in ISSF WC
- SportsAustralia beat India by 6 wickets
- TechnologyFacebook-Cambridge Analytica data leaks controversy: Key developments to keep in mind
- TechnologyFacebook Cambridge Analytica data leaks: When social media stops being fun
- TechnologyHyperX Cloud Alpha review: Distinct audio that gives you the edge