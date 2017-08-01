Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s dinner date, Sidharth Malhotra wraps London shoot of Aiyaary. See photos

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji was recently seen dining with husband Aditya Chopra and mother-in-law Pamela Chopra. Since their marriage, one has hardly caught a glimpse of Aditya and Rani together. In Bollywood, the YRH honcho and hit filmmaker is considered to be a recluse. (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra was seen exiting Mumbai airport. The actor has been shooting in London for his next, Aiyaary. The film is being directed by Neeraj Pandey, and for the first time, Sidharth would be sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and south actor Rakul Preet. (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez, who would be sharing the screen space with Sid in A Gentleman, was setting the temperatures soaring with her hot baby pink attire. (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Kumar was spotted going out with some family friends. The star kid hid his face from the shutterbugs but in one of the pictures, we can see him staring at the cameraman. (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked extremely fresh and beautiful as she exited a grooming parlour in Mumbai. The actor never fails to impress. (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)