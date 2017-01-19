Rangoon screening: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput steal a moment of romance. See pics

A special screening of Rangoon was held in Mumbai. Actor Shahid Kapoor was in attendance with his family. While Mira Rajput, his wife, was seated in the backseat of the car, the actor's dad Pankaj Kapur took the seat in front. Both Shahid and Pankaj were seen sharing the screen space in Shaandar, which released in 2015, but did not perform well at the box-office. Shahid plays the role of a soldier in Rangoon. He is paired opposite Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While on screen Shahid has set the screen on fire with his mesmerising chemistry with Kangana, off-screen his romance with his wife Mira Rajput has always stolen the limelight. Even at the screening, the shutterbugs caught a candid moment where the actor was seen stealing away a moment of romance through the rearview mirror of the car. Totally adorable, isn't it? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Shahid, the screening was attended by the director Vishal Bharadwaj. This is for the third time that the duo Vishal and Shahid are working together after kaminey and Haider. Vishal has dedicated Rangoon to the stuntwomen of India. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Vishal's wife Rekha Bharadwaj was also seen at the event. We are eager to know if Rekha has sung any song in Rangoon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala attended the screening with his wife, Wardha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)