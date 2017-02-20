Rangoon: Kareena Kapoor at special screening, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for a photo shoot

Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of February. The craze for Rangoon has already begun and Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the lucky ones to see the film before anyone else. Kareena and Saif's brother-in-law Kunal Khemu attended a special screening of Rangoon in Mumbai. Meanwhile hubby Saif, Shahid and Kangana were seen at a photo shoot in Delhi. “I am expecting it to be one of the films of the year because it is directed by one of my favourite directors Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also made Omkara. I think that people are also expecting that because Saif was so good in that film as ‘Langra Tyagi’, which is one of his iconic roles," Kareena Kapoor told the media. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/ APH IMAGES)

“People will find Saif’s character of Rustom Rusi Billimoria to be very striking as it is for the first time he’s playing a Parsi and a film producer himself. The negative characters in Vishal’s films are always very striking. However, there are three stellar actors in this film, Kangana, Shahid and Saif. I like the competition and there should be one too, because then only they will all give their best. I expect nothing less from them. They are the best performers of the industry,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan posing in front of Said Ali Khan's poster(Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor posed with Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan's husband. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana and Saif recently came on Koffee With Karan where Shahid Kapoor did a cameo. The Queen actor totally burned KJo on his own chat show with a lot of dignity. Unlike the roast master Karan, she didn't speak in condescending tone but did made some revelations about the industry and her rapport with her contemporaries. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Even the usually in-command Nawab Saif Ali Khan, who hails from a family associated to the industry, seemed like a small entity as Kangana fiercely claimed her space. There was even a point, where Saif openly asked "What am I even doing on this show?" (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are having a sizzling chemistry on screen but rumour has it that their real life chemistry is a bit complicated. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Shahid Kapoor is presently prepping for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, where he will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Kareena Kapoor would be so happy to see this picture of Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor together. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)

Saif looked uber cool in casuals. (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES)