Kangana Ranaut slays as hunter woman, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor promote Rangoon

Kangana Ranaut, who plays Miss Julia in her upcoming film Rangoon, is not leaving any chance to draw all attention on her and her character. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the actor is surely the 'hero' of the film as she stands out very prominently in all the promotions. Whether it is her look or the royal vintage car she has been flaunting at different occasions, she doesn't make us miss the other male actors of the film - Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Kangana has been unapologetic with her statements. In fact, in a recent interview she did not mince her words when questioned about sharing a cottage with Shahid Kapoor in Arunachal Pradesh. Calling it a nightmare, Kangana said, "We were shooting in a remote location where a little makeshift cottage was erected. Shahid and I were sharing the cottages with our respective teams. Every morning, I would wake up to this mad hip-hop music. And he would exercise listening to crazy trance and techno songs blasting from the speakers. I was fed up and wanted to shift out. Sharing the cottage with Shahid was a nightmare."

As per reports, Kangana didn't leave a chance to take a dig at Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan too. She said that if she ever plans to write a biography, it would definitely have a chapter on nepotism written by Karan Johar.

Talking about her role, the Queen actor said, "Rangoon is essentially a love triangle. It's about three people. Julia has been extremely challenging and very testing to do – physically, mentally and emotionally, but gratifying."

Kangana would appear on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Shahid Kapoor. kangana, Shahid and Saif will also promote the film on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan.