Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut lives Jaanbaaz Julia’s life for real. Here are the pics

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen as 'Jaanbaaz Julia' in her upcoming film Rangoon, carried over her character to real life. The film set in British era India shows Kangana as a glam actor who takes a trip to entertains jawans who are posted in a difficult terrain. On Monday and Tuesday, the actor took a leaf out of her character's book and we saw her as uber-glam star travelling in an antique car and then interacting with jawans. The 29-year-old actress, who loves getting into the skin of her character, arrived at the airport in a vintage car, as 'Jaanbaaz Julia' is seen travelling an exquisite vintage car in the film.

Kangana will be shown travelling, performing and entertaining soldiers of the British Indian Army in Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama Rangoon, says the film is a perfect Women's Day watch as it's about a strong woman. "In 'Rangoon', Julia is a strong female character and the story revolves around her. Therefore, I believe that this film is quite important for Women's Day and perfect to enjoy on that occasion," Kangana said on Monday night while interacting with media at Mumbai airport as she was leaving for Delhi.

Rangoon has elements from the British era as it is based in the 1940s when India was fighting for independence.

"I felt very nice riding the vintage car. It's a new experience for me," Kangana said.

Kangana Ranaut felicitated and interacted with jawans at an army camp in Jammu on Tuesday. About the promotion in the army camp, the actress said, "Going by the plot of the film, we are going to Jammu and Kashmir to promote the film. We will be promoting the film in between the army camp."